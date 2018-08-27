Exclusive

Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee

Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...

27 august 2018

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

Boteti Mining renames to Lucara Botswana

Today
News

Boteti Mining has renamed to Lucara Botswana as it seeks to extend future operations beyond Boteti where they have been operating the Karowe Mine, according to Botswana Daily News.
"As we rebrand, we intend to expand our footprint to the rest of the country, employing Batswana and imparting skills for the attainment of the National Vision 2036 and beyond," company managing director Naseem Lahri was quoted as saying.
Karowe had over the past two years yielded the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona, the second largest gem quality diamond ever.
Meanwhile, Botswana vice president Slumber Tsogwane, who is also the MP for Boteti West, said the diamond company had a “solid” relationship with the local community.
He said Gaborone would continue to support organisations like Lucara Botswana for ploughing back into communities, especially in the drive to improve people's livelihoods.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished