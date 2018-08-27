Boteti Mining renames to Lucara Botswana

Today

Boteti Mining has renamed to Lucara Botswana as it seeks to extend future operations beyond Boteti where they have been operating the Karowe Mine, according to Botswana Daily News.

"As we rebrand, we intend to expand our footprint to the rest of the country, employing Batswana and imparting skills for the attainment of the National Vision 2036 and beyond," company managing director Naseem Lahri was quoted as saying.

Karowe had over the past two years yielded the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona, the second largest gem quality diamond ever.

Meanwhile, Botswana vice president Slumber Tsogwane, who is also the MP for Boteti West, said the diamond company had a “solid” relationship with the local community.

He said Gaborone would continue to support organisations like Lucara Botswana for ploughing back into communities, especially in the drive to improve people's livelihoods.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished