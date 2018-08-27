Exclusive

Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee

Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

Peregrine security holders approve De Beers deal

Peregrine Diamonds said its security holders have approved the move by De Beers Canada to acquire the company for C$107 million ($81 million).
The special resolution was passed with approval by 98.35 percent of votes cast by shareholders.
Peregrine said it now expects to apply for a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia for approval of the arrangement on September 10, 2018.
“Assuming the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions, the arrangement is expected to close on or about September 12,2018,” it said.
Peregrine’s core asset was its wholly-owned, 317,213-hectare Chidliak Project, located 120 kilometres from Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, where 74 kimberlites had been discovered to date, with eight being potentially economic.
The Chidliak resource was discovered in 2008 and 74 kimberlite pipes had been identified at the project, including the CH-6 and CH-7 pipes, which are the current focus of the mine’s first phase diamond development programme.
The diamond development programme had a total inferred mineral resource in excess of 22 million carats.

