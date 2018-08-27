Signet is encouraged by its second fiscal quarter results

Today

Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, has announced its results for the second quarter fiscal 2019. Signet's total sales were $1.42 billion, a 1.5% increase in the three months ended August 4, 2018.

Total same store sales performance was 1.7% versus the prior year quarter. Same store sales performance reflected the impact of initiatives to increase newness and refocus the product assortment, as well as incremental clearance sales to make room for new product. The company also raised its fiscal 2019 guidance to same store sales of down 1.5% to flat and total sales of $6.2 billion-$6.3 billion.

Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer, said that the company is in early stage of its Path to Brilliance initiative and though she is encouraged by the improved performance in the second quarter, she still remains cautious for the upcoming quarters.

“While it is still early in our journey, we are encouraged by our improving year-to-date performance as we execute against our Path to Brilliance transformation plan. During the second quarter, we continued to see stabilization in same store sales, and we remain confident that we have the right strategies in place to continue to drive operational improvement over the long-term. To reflect our improved second quarter performance, we are modestly raising our revenue and earnings guidance for the year. For the fourth quarter, however, where a vast majority of our annual operating profit is generated, we are remaining appropriately cautious in our outlook as many of our Path to Brilliance initiatives are being launched later in the year,” Drosos said.

The company noted that same-store sales at Zales, Piercing Pagoda and Jared grew by 7.1%, 11.5% and 1.2%, respectively, making up for the decrease in Kay same store sales by 2.1%. International same store sales decreased by 2.4% due to lower sales in diamond jewelry and fashion watches.

However, the jeweler mentioned that there was also an increase in bridal and fashion sales in North America, benefiting from a greater percentage of newness in the core product assortment and higher clearance sales.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished







