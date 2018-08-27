Diamcor resumes rough diamonds tender

Diamcor Mining said it recovered 2,618.79 carats of rough diamonds over a period of three weeks following the initial screening modifications made to the company’s Krone-Endora at Venetia facilities, in South Africa.

Rough diamonds to be tendered in Antwerp in the coming week would include the previously announced +10.8 carat special category rough diamonds recovered during the same period.

“Our revised facilities are demonstrating their effectiveness in reducing the fines issue, and the results of initial processing, along with the recovery of larger special rough diamonds, is promising,” said Diamcor chief executive Taylor.

“A two-staged approach of first refining the facilities’ crushing and screening efficiencies prior to the installation of paste thickening is proving effective, as it is providing us with the ability to increase processing volumes as expected…”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished