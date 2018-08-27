Merlin recovers two large ‘high-quality’ white diamonds

Merlin Diamonds said it recovered two high-quality white diamonds – 18.4-carats and 9.5-carats –from its Merlin diamond mine in Australia’s Northern Territory.

It said in a statement that the stones were unearthed from the 60,000 tonnes of recently mined ore from Ector pit.

“Processing from the Ector pit is ongoing and more large white diamonds are anticipated,” said Merlin Diamonds.

The company said it was in the process of installing a new scrubber that will more than double processing capacity to 100 tonnes per hour once installed.

It said the increased processing capacity would improve diamond recoveries.

Meanwhile, Merlin said it had entered into a A$2 million note facility with Cuart Investments to provide funding for its diamond mine.

The facility would last for 12 months and would be put to shareholders for approval at a general meeting within 60 days.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



