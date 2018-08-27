Exclusive
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
Sarine Profile service center opens in Japan
The Sarine ProfileTM reports from the Tokyo service center will include imaging, light performance grading, Hearts and Arrows analysis, Cut grading and documentation, Sarine LoupeTM imagery and other optional imaging. The reports will also provide Sarine’s Diamond JourneyTM, which helps track diamonds from rough to polished.
“The demand for Sarine’s light performance grading reports has expanded significantly, and today additional leading retailers such as K-Uno, Sadamatsu (Festaria), Verite (Maharaja), Imayo and many others use these services. With the expanding demand for the complete Sarine ProfileTM report and the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM in Japan, we realized that we must be able to offer a timely service locally in Japan,” CEO of the Group David Block said.
Sarine technologies worked together with a local partner in Tokyo to open the new service center. This parter provides the necessary physical infrastructure and manpower.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished