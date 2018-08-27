Sarine Profile service center opens in Japan

Today

Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing and trading of diamonds and gems, has announced the opening of a new service center in Japan issuing Sarine ProfileTM reports for local diamond trade.

The Sarine ProfileTM reports from the Tokyo service center will include imaging, light performance grading, Hearts and Arrows analysis, Cut grading and documentation, Sarine LoupeTM imagery and other optional imaging. The reports will also provide Sarine’s Diamond JourneyTM, which helps track diamonds from rough to polished.

“The demand for Sarine’s light performance grading reports has expanded significantly, and today additional leading retailers such as K-Uno, Sadamatsu (Festaria), Verite (Maharaja), Imayo and many others use these services. With the expanding demand for the complete Sarine ProfileTM report and the Sarine Diamond JourneyTM in Japan, we realized that we must be able to offer a timely service locally in Japan,” CEO of the Group David Block said.

Sarine technologies worked together with a local partner in Tokyo to open the new service center. This parter provides the necessary physical infrastructure and manpower.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished



