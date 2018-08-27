Vast Resources raises £864k for Zimbabwe’s Marange due diligence

Vast Resources has raised about £864,000 from a placement to fund its prospects in Zimbabwe’s Marange and Romania.

Company chief executive Andrew Prelea said the opportunity which Vast had been offered in the Marange diamond fields in Zimbabwe was exceptional and it was their priority to begin due diligence works on the ground as “quickly as practicable”.

“I am delighted to report that we have received significant support for this strategy to expedite work at Marange, resulting in … subscription for new shares which will deliver over $1.1 million to Vast – allowing us to commence work on this new concession and also provide funding for certain other interests in our portfolio,” said Prelea.

Vast concluded an agreement last week with Red Mercury, a community organisation, to carry out initial due diligence with a view to concluding a joint venture agreement for exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds unearthed.

The 15km² Heritage concession was close to an area of Vast’s historic Marange claim and was understood to be an extension of the same geological system.

Red Mercury would be responsible for providing a full mining licence, while Vast would procure funding necessary to develop an efficiently operating diamond mine subject to the results of exploration and Zimbabwe’s future indigenisation laws.

Vast and Botswana Diamonds recently signed a memorandum of understanding to develop diamond resources in Zimbabwe.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



