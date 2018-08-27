Exclusive
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
Vast Resources raises £864k for Zimbabwe’s Marange due diligence
Company chief executive Andrew Prelea said the opportunity which Vast had been offered in the Marange diamond fields in Zimbabwe was exceptional and it was their priority to begin due diligence works on the ground as “quickly as practicable”.
“I am delighted to report that we have received significant support for this strategy to expedite work at Marange, resulting in … subscription for new shares which will deliver over $1.1 million to Vast – allowing us to commence work on this new concession and also provide funding for certain other interests in our portfolio,” said Prelea.
Vast concluded an agreement last week with Red Mercury, a community organisation, to carry out initial due diligence with a view to concluding a joint venture agreement for exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds unearthed.
The 15km² Heritage concession was close to an area of Vast’s historic Marange claim and was understood to be an extension of the same geological system.
Red Mercury would be responsible for providing a full mining licence, while Vast would procure funding necessary to develop an efficiently operating diamond mine subject to the results of exploration and Zimbabwe’s future indigenisation laws.
Vast and Botswana Diamonds recently signed a memorandum of understanding to develop diamond resources in Zimbabwe.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished