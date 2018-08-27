Exclusive
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
SA diamonds to go under the hammer in Antwerp
The stones that would be placed under the hammer in Antwerp weigh 0.75 carats and below, as well as 10.8-carat stones and higher, according to the agency.
Viewings, which started Tuesday would end on 7 September.
Petra Diamonds sold its 76 percent stake in the project to Ekapa Mining for $22 million last month to focus on its core assets.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished