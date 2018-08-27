Tiffany & Co’s revenue rise by 12% in Q2

Today

Tiffany & Co, a renowned American jewellery retailer, has announced a 12% rise in revenue to $1.1 bn in Q2 2018.

Net earnings of the company went up by 26% to $145 mn in Q2 from $115 mn a year earlier. Company’s sales in America jumped 8% y-o-y to $475 mn, in Asia Pacific the revenue rose 28% to $301mn in the period under review. Sales in Japan saw a rise by 11% to $155 mn, according to Rapaport.

The second consecutive “better-than-expected” quarter encouraged the management to raise its annual profit forecast.

“While in the early stages of addressing our six key strategic priorities, we are pleased with initial customer reactions to our new communication, product and in-store initiatives. The launch of Paper Flowers, a floral collection in platinum and diamonds, is moving toward full global distribution and we believe our evolved brand message is gaining momentum,” said Tiffany & Co CEO Alessandro Bogliolo.

The company focused on active marketing campaigns, such as product personalisatin, Christmas campaign, and innovative diamond ring concept. Bogliolo involved several celebrities to advertise Tiffany’s products.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished



