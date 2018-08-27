WFDB debates way forward for industry leaders at the Asian Summit

Today

The current role of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and how it can move forward was among the discussions at its Asian Summit/Executive Committee meeting held in Vladivostok, says a press note from the Federation.WFDB President Ernie Blom said, "The strong attendance enabled us to receive extremely worthy input at our discussions. We are very keen to see how we can forward the role of the WFDB on the global stage.”“We also were delighted to have members of the Kimberley Process review mission to Russia at the meeting. The WFDB Executive reiterated their support for the World Diamond Council's System of Warranties and the Strategic Plan which are currently under review,” he added."We also passed an important resolution relating to the US Federal Trade Commission's recently published Jewelry Guidelines and the change to the nomenclature," said Blom. "We repeated our stance that the only definition of a diamond that we support is the one agreed upon last year by the WFDB, IDMA, CIBJO, the International Diamond Council and the International Standards Organisation."On behalf of attendees of the Asian Summit and the Executive Committee meeting, I thank the Moscow Diamond Bourse (MDB) and ALROSA for hosting the event. I also thank the Government of the Far Eastern region, the Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the City of Vladivostok, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation for their support. It has become increasingly clear that this Far Eastern Russian city is becoming ever more important as a base for the diamond industry.”