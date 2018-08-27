Exclusive
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
WFDB debates way forward for industry leaders at the Asian Summit
WFDB President Ernie Blom said, "The strong attendance enabled us to receive extremely worthy input at our discussions. We are very keen to see how we can forward the role of the WFDB on the global stage.”
“We also were delighted to have members of the Kimberley Process review mission to Russia at the meeting. The WFDB Executive reiterated their support for the World Diamond Council's System of Warranties and the Strategic Plan which are currently under review,” he added.
"We also passed an important resolution relating to the US Federal Trade Commission's recently published Jewelry Guidelines and the change to the nomenclature," said Blom. "We repeated our stance that the only definition of a diamond that we support is the one agreed upon last year by the WFDB, IDMA, CIBJO, the International Diamond Council and the International Standards Organisation.
"On behalf of attendees of the Asian Summit and the Executive Committee meeting, I thank the Moscow Diamond Bourse (MDB) and ALROSA for hosting the event. I also thank the Government of the Far Eastern region, the Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the City of Vladivostok, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation for their support. It has become increasingly clear that this Far Eastern Russian city is becoming ever more important as a base for the diamond industry.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished