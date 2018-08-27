Exclusive
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
27 august 2018
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
De Beers, UN Women to assist women micro-entrepreneurs in SA – report
Image credit: De Beers Group
Mining Weekly reports that the women micro-entrepreneurs would be equipped with business management and life skills to build their confidence and capacity to operate and grow successful small businesses.
De Beers Consolidated Mines deputy chief executive Mpumi Zikalala was quoted as saying that there were high levels of unemployment in the Blouberg and Musina communities and formal job opportunities were limited.
“In this kind of context, micro-enterprises provide an opportunity for income generation to support households, as well as job creation that can benefit a community more broadly,” she said.
“We empower entire communities as women are more likely to reinvest a greater portion of their profits into the community and actively support the creation of jobs for others.”
Zikalala said women micro-entrepreneurs find it hard to access conventional mechanisms to support business growth.
UN Women representative for the South Africa multi-country office Anne Shongwe also said that it was vital to consider the unique challenges that women micro-entrepreneurs face.
“Women micro-entrepreneurs do not always have the liberty to create boundaries between their personal and business needs or interests,” she said.
“They are often the engine that keeps their businesses running with immense responsibilities in their households”.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished