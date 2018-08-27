De Beers, UN Women to assist women micro-entrepreneurs in SA – report

Today

Image credit: De Beers Group

De Beers and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in South Africa recently launched a capacity-building programme, which seeks to assist 500 women micro-entrepreneurs in the Blouberg and Musina communities, near Venetia diamond mine, in Limpopo.Mining Weekly reports that the women micro-entrepreneurs would be equipped with business management and life skills to build their confidence and capacity to operate and grow successful small businesses.De Beers Consolidated Mines deputy chief executive Mpumi Zikalala was quoted as saying that there were high levels of unemployment in the Blouberg and Musina communities and formal job opportunities were limited.“In this kind of context, micro-enterprises provide an opportunity for income generation to support households, as well as job creation that can benefit a community more broadly,” she said.“We empower entire communities as women are more likely to reinvest a greater portion of their profits into the community and actively support the creation of jobs for others.”Zikalala said women micro-entrepreneurs find it hard to access conventional mechanisms to support business growth.UN Women representative for the South Africa multi-country office Anne Shongwe also said that it was vital to consider the unique challenges that women micro-entrepreneurs face.“Women micro-entrepreneurs do not always have the liberty to create boundaries between their personal and business needs or interests,” she said.“They are often the engine that keeps their businesses running with immense responsibilities in their households”.