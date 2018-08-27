Exclusive

Visitors to second Bharat Diamond Week to benefit from pre-diwali prices:BDB

The Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) in Mumbai said visitors to the second edition of the Bharat Diamond Week (October 8-10) will benefit from competitive pre-Diwali prices.
Bharat Diamond Bourse Vice-President Mehul Shah, who heads the Bharat Diamond Week project, said, “Since India is a huge manufacturing hub and the show is being held before Diwali, that means prices will be very competitive."
BDB President Anoop Mehta said, "India is the manufacturing hub of the diamond world, so visiting the Bharat Diamond Week gives access to a complete range of inventory which you simply don't see at other shows.”
Mehul Shah added that a new feature at the October fair will be on site facilities for checking for diamonds created using the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) method.
He added that October will be a busy month for the Bharat Diamond Bourse and the Indian diamond trade, with many members of the global diamond industry visiting Mumbai. “Following the Bharat Diamond Week, we will be holding a meeting of the World Diamond Council on October 22 which is being organised by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), and then we are hosting the World Diamond Congress from October 23 to 25. We are delighted to be able to hold the meetings here because it is critical that the global diamond industry meets every year to discuss the major issues affecting it. We will also be holding a Bharat Diamond Week in New York from October 29 to 31.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

