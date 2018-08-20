Exclusive

Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee

Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

Lab-created Diamond Jewelry Market to Grow to $15B by 2035 – Zimnisky

At an estimated $1.9 billion dollars today, the lab-grown diamond jewelry market is forecasted to grow at 22% annually to $5.2 billion by 2023 and to $14.9 billion by 2035. Lab-created diamond market is believed to take market share from both the natural diamond industry and the fashion jewelry industry, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond industry analyst.
The growth is estimated to be driven by the continued advancement in lab-diamond production technologies.
Lab-created diamonds currently represent an estimated 2.0% of $87 billion diamond jewelry market. The share of the market represented by lab-created diamonds is forecasted to grow to 3.4% by 2023 and to 4.5% by 2035.
The current size of fashion jewellery market is estimated to be almost $40 billion, of which lab-created diamonds are currently estimated to represent <1%. However, lab-created diamond jewelry is forecasted to represent 3.0% of the fashion jewelry market by 2023 and almost 7% by 2035.
Significant investment is being made in improving the quality of output and the economics of production, while the annual supply of natural diamonds is forecast to decline over the next 4 years. Global diamond deposits continue to deplete and few undiscovered highly-economic deposits are likely to exist. Longer-term, the lab-created industry is positioned to fill the pending supply gap of natural diamonds.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished

