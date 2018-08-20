Exclusive
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
Yesterday
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
Lucapa recovers 1,100 diamonds from Brooking drilling
Brooking was located within 50km of the Ellendale mine which, until its recent closure, produced more than 50 percent of the world’s fancy yellow diamonds.
“The latest micro-diamond results from Little Spring Creek are some of the best I have seen in the diamond space. To recover 1,100 micro- and macrodiamonds from a 178kg sample from a single drill hole is remarkable,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“What’s more, we have also identified another 11 lamproite targets to explore at Brooking which were interpreted from the TDEM survey.”
He said the “exceptional” results at Brooking show the prospectivity for diamond deposits in the Kimberley region of WA.
Lucapa was considering options available concerning trenching and bulk sampling the Little Spring Creek target to follow up on the micro-diamond results from LSC/DH002 and LSC/DH001.
The company’s geological team was also preparing programmes of Work and Heritage clearances for a new drilling programme to test the 11 new lamproite targets identified from the TDEM survey.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished