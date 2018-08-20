Lucapa recovers 1,100 diamonds from Brooking drilling

Today

Lucapa Diamond said it recovered 1,100 diamonds, including 18 macro-diamonds and 1,082 micro-diamonds, from drilling at its 80 percent-owned Brooking diamond project in Western Australia’s West Kimberley lamproite province.Brooking was located within 50km of the Ellendale mine which, until its recent closure, produced more than 50 percent of the world’s fancy yellow diamonds.“The latest micro-diamond results from Little Spring Creek are some of the best I have seen in the diamond space. To recover 1,100 micro- and macrodiamonds from a 178kg sample from a single drill hole is remarkable,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.“What’s more, we have also identified another 11 lamproite targets to explore at Brooking which were interpreted from the TDEM survey.”He said the “exceptional” results at Brooking show the prospectivity for diamond deposits in the Kimberley region of WA.Lucapa was considering options available concerning trenching and bulk sampling the Little Spring Creek target to follow up on the micro-diamond results from LSC/DH002 and LSC/DH001.The company’s geological team was also preparing programmes of Work and Heritage clearances for a new drilling programme to test the 11 new lamproite targets identified from the TDEM survey.