Exclusive

Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee

Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...

Yesterday

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

Lucapa recovers 1,100 diamonds from Brooking drilling

Today
News
news_02072018_lucapa.pngLucapa Diamond said it recovered 1,100 diamonds, including 18 macro-diamonds and 1,082 micro-diamonds, from drilling at its 80 percent-owned Brooking diamond project in Western Australia’s West Kimberley lamproite province.
Brooking was located within 50km of the Ellendale mine which, until its recent closure, produced more than 50 percent of the world’s fancy yellow diamonds.
“The latest micro-diamond results from Little Spring Creek are some of the best I have seen in the diamond space. To recover 1,100 micro- and macrodiamonds from a 178kg sample from a single drill hole is remarkable,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“What’s more, we have also identified another 11 lamproite targets to explore at Brooking which were interpreted from the TDEM survey.”
He said the “exceptional” results at Brooking show the prospectivity for diamond deposits in the Kimberley region of WA.
Lucapa was considering options available concerning trenching and bulk sampling the Little Spring Creek target to follow up on the micro-diamond results from LSC/DH002 and LSC/DH001. 
The company’s geological team was also preparing programmes of Work and Heritage clearances for a new drilling programme to test the 11 new lamproite targets identified from the TDEM survey.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished