Exclusive
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
Yesterday
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
GJEPC’s 2nd Edition of ‘India Diamond Week’ slated for Oct 23-25 in Mumbai
This year, the GJEPC expects the India Diamond Week 2018 to be much larger with increased participation of diamond manufacturers and buyer representation from many more destinations from across the world.
According to GJEPC, The India Diamond Week is aimed at creating an annual trading platform, increasing communication between diamantaires and promoting business globally. It is envisaged that the event would further establish and strengthen new sourcing relationships.
The India Diamond Week has been planned as a combination of a Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) and an open exhibition. Pre-fixed one- on- one meetings of approximately 30 minutes duration will be scheduled between buyers and sellers on the first two days, and an open exhibition will be held on the third day of the event.
The event will be held at Hotel Renaissance, Powai, Mumbai from 10 am to 6:30 pm and will have the participation of about 50 - 60 diamond manufacturers.
Buyers will include international diamond wholesalers, dealers and jewellery manufacturers from USA, Russia, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Iran, South Korea, Turkey, Middle East, South Africa and other regions.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished