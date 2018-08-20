Lucapa requests ASX trading halt

Today

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond, which has operations in Angola, Australia and Lesotho, has requested a trading halt of its securities on ASX pending an announcement.ASX said in a statement that the securities would remain in trading halt session state until “the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market”.Lucapa recently recovered more special diamonds, including a 28 carat stone from the ongoing bulk sampling programme at its 70 percent-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho.Angola’s Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML), which is 40 percent owned and operated by Lucapa Diamond, also produced 5,058 carats of diamonds in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 20 percent from 4,203 carats produced, a year earlier.The mine, according to Lucapa, also continued to regularly produce large and premium-value diamonds during the period under consideration, with the number of Special diamonds recovered growing 7 percent to 61, bringing to 118 the total number of specials produced in the first half of 2018.