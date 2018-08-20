Exclusive
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
Lucapa requests ASX trading halt
ASX said in a statement that the securities would remain in trading halt session state until “the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market”.
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa recently recovered more special diamonds, including a 28 carat stone from the ongoing bulk sampling programme at its 70 percent-owned Mothae mine in Lesotho.
Angola’s Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML), which is 40 percent owned and operated by Lucapa Diamond, also produced 5,058 carats of diamonds in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 20 percent from 4,203 carats produced, a year earlier.
The mine, according to Lucapa, also continued to regularly produce large and premium-value diamonds during the period under consideration, with the number of Special diamonds recovered growing 7 percent to 61, bringing to 118 the total number of specials produced in the first half of 2018.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished