WA Government to reopen Ellendale diamond mine

Today

The Western Australian Government is seeking expressions of interest to reopen and operate the Ellendale diamond mine in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Ellendale, which had previously produced gem and industrial-quality diamonds also provided about half of the world’s highly-valued fancy yellow diamonds, of which US jeweller Tiffany & Co was a major client.

Expressions of interest from participating companies will be evaluated by a panel from the Department, prior to an official decision by Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston.The winning company will be invited to apply for a new mining lease. Johnston said, “We are looking for a company that will bring fresh eyes and a new approach to Ellendale. I expect the successful company will have experience in diamond mining and marketing, they’ll understand Western Australia’s regulatory requirements and be able to fund the new operation.”

“The McGowan Government wants to ensure the successful company upholds a safe working environment, consults effectively with the local community and respects the environment,” Johnston added.

The submissions will close on November 30, leading to an official decision in early 2019.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished