Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
WA Government to reopen Ellendale diamond mine
Ellendale, which had previously produced gem and industrial-quality diamonds also provided about half of the world’s highly-valued fancy yellow diamonds, of which US jeweller Tiffany & Co was a major client.
Expressions of interest from participating companies will be evaluated by a panel from the Department, prior to an official decision by Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston.The winning company will be invited to apply for a new mining lease. Johnston said, “We are looking for a company that will bring fresh eyes and a new approach to Ellendale. I expect the successful company will have experience in diamond mining and marketing, they’ll understand Western Australia’s regulatory requirements and be able to fund the new operation.”
“The McGowan Government wants to ensure the successful company upholds a safe working environment, consults effectively with the local community and respects the environment,” Johnston added.
The submissions will close on November 30, leading to an official decision in early 2019.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished