Exclusive
Reflecting the nature of the industry, US jewellery market is significantly seasonal with great ‘ebb and flow’ in demand, opines Vin Lee
Vin Lee, CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan, a privately-held luxury goods holding company had migrated from Canada as a child. And one can see that it did not take him long to ascend the US luxury world, establishing himself as a formidable...
Today
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
ALROSA announces Q2 and 6M 2018 IFRS results
Revenue for 6 months 2018 increased by 8%, to RUB 168 bn, on the back of higher average diamond selling prices and better sales mix, despite the 8% drop in sales in carats, including sales of gem-quality diamonds shrinking by 14%.
During the same period EBITDA grew by 22%, to RUB 89.1 bn, supported by higher top line and lower production costs, while EBITDA margin expanded by 6 p.p. to 53%. 6M net profit grew by 19% to RUB 58.3 bln on stronger EBITDA.
Free cash flow (FCF) grew by 23% during the period under review on profitability expansion while investments remained broadly flat (+RUB 0.6 bn). Additional driver for FCF growth was the working capital release of RUB 6.6 bn due to sales from inventory. Supervisory Board recommended that the shareholders approve the 6M 2018 dividends of at least RUB 5.93 per share.
Q2 Revenue decreased by 25% q-o-q, to RUB 72 bn, mainly due to the drop in sales (-32% q-o-q as a result of the high base effect of Q1 2018), while the 2% growth y-o-y was driven by higher average selling prices, with sales down by 11% y-o-y.EBITDA in Q2 declined by 13% q-o-q on the back of a 32% drop in sales in carats, which was partially offset, among other factors, by an improved sales mix. A 10% growth y-o-y results from lower costs and better prices, while EBITDA margin in Q2 grew by 7 p.p. to 57%. Net profit in Q2 went down to RUB 25.4 bn (-23% q-o-q) reflecting the lower EBITDA. Net profit remained almost flat compared to Q2 2017 (+1% y-o-y). Free cash flow decreased to RUB 20.9 bn (-49% q-o-q) due to the lower revenue and the seasonal growth in investments to RUB 7.2 bn (+48% q-o-q). Working capital buildup was RUB 6 bn as the Company started seasonal stocking up on supplies for the winter period. The increased operating cash flow drove the FCF 33% up y-o-y.
Net debt fell to RUB 6 bn (-68% q-o-q, -83% y-o-y) as company continued to generate positive FCF. Net debt to EBITDA was at 0.04x vs. 0.13x in Q1 2018.
ALROSA’s guidance for 2018 sales remains unchanged at 39–40 million carats.
ALROSA’s CEO Sergey Ivanov commented on the results, “The Company delivered strong financial results, reaffirming its industry leadership both in profitability and market share. In the first six months of 2018, higher diamond prices and stringent cost control along with softer rouble drove our EBITDA margin up to 53%. Free cash flow expanded by 23% to RUB 62 bn.”