BlueRock boosts output with refurbished cone crusher
It said in a statement that the crushing circuit now had the capacity to operate at more than 80 tonnes per hour which would enable the company to produce stockpiled material to alleviate the production challenges in the rainy period from January to April.
Image credit: BlueRock Diamonds
The company announced last June that it discovered a fault in its cone crusher which led to processing being stopped for around 10 days.
The crusher was, however, refurbished and operating in tandem with the rented crusher thus increasing the throughput capacity in the secondary crushing process.
"I am delighted that we have resolved our issues with the crushing circuit and we now look forward to a continuous period of production at or above our target levels,” said BlueRock chief executive Adam Waugh.
“With two cone crushers now on site at Kareevlei and stockpiles expected to build up for processing during the rainy season we are in good shape for the remainder of Q3 and Q4 particularly as we prepare to process Kimberlite from our higher grade KV1 pipe, the second of five pipes within the project area.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished