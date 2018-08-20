Exclusive

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

India’s polished diamond exports up 12% in July

Today
News
India’s polished diamond exports rose by 11.67% during the month of July 2018 as compared to a year earlier, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Exports of cut and polished diamonds during the month rose to $1.84 bn from $1.65 bn in July 2017, an increase of 11.67% year on year.
Rough imports rose by 25.54% in value terms during the month to $1.67 bn as compared to $1.33 bn imported during the previous July. In volume terms, rough imports declined from 13.69 mn cts during July 2017 to 13.02 mn cts during July this year. Imports of cut and polished diamonds were down by 41.59% to $133.22 mn in July 2018 from $ 228.07 mn a year earlier.
Polished diamond exports during April-July 2018 were up 9.51% to $8.13 bn as against the $7.43 bn exported over the same period last year.
Imports of polished diamonds fell by 45.65% to US$481.77 mn as compared to $886.45 mn for the same period of previous year.
During the fiscal year to date, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 6.80% to $6.26 bn from $6.72 bn a year earlier. In volume terms, imports fell by 8.22% from 66.24 mn cts in April-July 2017 to 60.80 mn cts in the same period this year.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished