Exclusive
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
India’s polished diamond exports up 12% in July
Exports of cut and polished diamonds during the month rose to $1.84 bn from $1.65 bn in July 2017, an increase of 11.67% year on year.
Rough imports rose by 25.54% in value terms during the month to $1.67 bn as compared to $1.33 bn imported during the previous July. In volume terms, rough imports declined from 13.69 mn cts during July 2017 to 13.02 mn cts during July this year. Imports of cut and polished diamonds were down by 41.59% to $133.22 mn in July 2018 from $ 228.07 mn a year earlier.
Polished diamond exports during April-July 2018 were up 9.51% to $8.13 bn as against the $7.43 bn exported over the same period last year.
Imports of polished diamonds fell by 45.65% to US$481.77 mn as compared to $886.45 mn for the same period of previous year.
During the fiscal year to date, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 6.80% to $6.26 bn from $6.72 bn a year earlier. In volume terms, imports fell by 8.22% from 66.24 mn cts in April-July 2017 to 60.80 mn cts in the same period this year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished