India’s polished diamond exports up 12% in July

Today

India’s polished diamond exports rose by 11.67% during the month of July 2018 as compared to a year earlier, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Exports of cut and polished diamonds during the month rose to $1.84 bn from $1.65 bn in July 2017, an increase of 11.67% year on year.

Rough imports rose by 25.54% in value terms during the month to $1.67 bn as compared to $1.33 bn imported during the previous July. In volume terms, rough imports declined from 13.69 mn cts during July 2017 to 13.02 mn cts during July this year. Imports of cut and polished diamonds were down by 41.59% to $133.22 mn in July 2018 from $ 228.07 mn a year earlier.

Polished diamond exports during April-July 2018 were up 9.51% to $8.13 bn as against the $7.43 bn exported over the same period last year.

Imports of polished diamonds fell by 45.65% to US$481.77 mn as compared to $886.45 mn for the same period of previous year.

During the fiscal year to date, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 6.80% to $6.26 bn from $6.72 bn a year earlier. In volume terms, imports fell by 8.22% from 66.24 mn cts in April-July 2017 to 60.80 mn cts in the same period this year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

