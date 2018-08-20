Exclusive
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
ALROSA to auction large rough diamonds in Vladivostok
Image credit: ALROSA
The assortment to be put up for the auction includes 129 gem-quality rough diamonds with the total weight of 2312 carats. All the stones belong to ALROSA, and its subsidiaries – ALROSA-Nyurba and Severalmaz.
The company invited 76 firms from Russia, Israel, Belgium,India, Hong Kong, UAE and the USA to participate in the auction. The results will be summed up on September 13.
“Since theformation in 2016, our branch in Vladivostok has established itself as a reliable trading platform. Every our auction is visited by clients not only from Russia and nearby Asian countries, but also from Europe and the USA. This confirms the good demand for our diamond products. Since the beginning of the year, at the Far East site, we have conducted two auctions and already received more than $30 million of sales revenue,” said Evgeny Agureev, the Member of the Executive committee, Director of the USO ALROSA.
ALROSA branch in Vladivostok was established in 2016 by the decision of the Company’s Supervisory Board with the purpose of development of the Eurasian Diamond Centre in the territory of the Free Port of Vladivostok. The branch sold the first rough diamonds at the EDC in August-September of 2016.