ALROSA to auction large rough diamonds in Vladivostok

Image credit: ALROSA

ALROSA, the largest diamond mining company in the world, will auction special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats) in Vladivostok in the period from August 27 to September 12, 2018.The assortment to be put up for the auction includes 129 gem-quality rough diamonds with the total weight of 2312 carats. All the stones belong to ALROSA, and its subsidiaries – ALROSA-Nyurba and Severalmaz.The company invited 76 firms from Russia, Israel, Belgium,India, Hong Kong, UAE and the USA to participate in the auction. The results will be summed up on September 13.“Since theformation in 2016, our branch in Vladivostok has established itself as a reliable trading platform. Every our auction is visited by clients not only from Russia and nearby Asian countries, but also from Europe and the USA. This confirms the good demand for our diamond products. Since the beginning of the year, at the Far East site, we have conducted two auctions and already received more than $30 million of sales revenue,” said Evgeny Agureev, the Member of the Executive committee, Director of the USO ALROSA.ALROSA branch in Vladivostok was established in 2016 by the decision of the Company’s Supervisory Board with the purpose of development of the Eurasian Diamond Centre in the territory of the Free Port of Vladivostok. The branch sold the first rough diamonds at the EDC in August-September of 2016.