Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
De Beers’ Forevermark supports Tusk Rhino Trail
For the Forevermark supported Rhino Sculpture, the company partnered with contemporary British Artist Dave White, who dedicates his work to celebrating popular culture and interpreting emotive issues.
“Reflecting a realistic vision from a distance, with an abstraction of expressive paint marks upon closer viewing, my work represents the fragile balance of order and chaos in the natural world and the impact that we are having on our environment,” said White of his rhino design.
“I hope that by inspiring generations of all ages with this project, it will be one small positive step to support Tusk in their vital work protecting endangered species.”
Forevermark chief marketing officer Costantino Papadimitriou said De Beers had been active in the conservation of rhinos for many years and it was its shared belief that all species, including the white and black rhino which are critically endangered, belong to the planet and must be protected for future generations.
The Tusk Rhino Trail was supported by an invited list of internationally respected and collected artists and designers who had specially designed, decorated and embellished 21 rhino sculptures.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished