De Beers’ Forevermark supports Tusk Rhino Trail

Today

Forevermark, the diamond brand of De Beers, said it is supporting the Tusk Rhino Trail, a central London wide art installation run by UK registered charity, Tusk, which seeks to raise awareness of the critical threat facing the black and white rhino population in sub-Saharan Africa.

For the Forevermark supported Rhino Sculpture, the company partnered with contemporary British Artist Dave White, who dedicates his work to celebrating popular culture and interpreting emotive issues.

“Reflecting a realistic vision from a distance, with an abstraction of expressive paint marks upon closer viewing, my work represents the fragile balance of order and chaos in the natural world and the impact that we are having on our environment,” said White of his rhino design.

“I hope that by inspiring generations of all ages with this project, it will be one small positive step to support Tusk in their vital work protecting endangered species.”

Forevermark chief marketing officer Costantino Papadimitriou said De Beers had been active in the conservation of rhinos for many years and it was its shared belief that all species, including the white and black rhino which are critically endangered, belong to the planet and must be protected for future generations.

The Tusk Rhino Trail was supported by an invited list of internationally respected and collected artists and designers who had specially designed, decorated and embellished 21 rhino sculptures.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



