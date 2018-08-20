Exclusive

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

“Navigator of Jewellery Market” to hold the Day of Jewellery Marketing in Moscow

Today
News
The magazine “Navigator of Jewellery Market” is organizing the Day of Jewellery Marketing, a training session with participation of leading experts and marketers of jewellery sector, which will be held in Moscow on September 24 at the “Kalibr” business center.

news_23082018_session.png
Image credit: “Navigator of Jewellery Market”


This year’s topic will be marketing. During the session the experts of the jewellery industry will cover the following subjects: marketing trends of 2018-2019; effective marketing instruments; website optimization; mobile marketing; neuromarketing; company positioning; increase of sales; personal branding; advertising; working with target audience (generation X, Y, Z).
During the Day of Jewellery Marketing the participants will be able to find new ways of responding to challenges the business is facing every day and the experts will share their experience and knowledge in doing business.
The event will take place at 9 build. 4, Godovikova street, Moscow, Russia.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished