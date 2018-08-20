“Navigator of Jewellery Market” to hold the Day of Jewellery Marketing in Moscow

Today

Image credit: “Navigator of Jewellery Market”

The magazine “Navigator of Jewellery Market” is organizing the Day of Jewellery Marketing, a training session with participation of leading experts and marketers of jewellery sector, which will be held in Moscow on September 24 at the “Kalibr” business center.This year’s topic will be marketing. During the session the experts of the jewellery industry will cover the following subjects: marketing trends of 2018-2019; effective marketing instruments; website optimization; mobile marketing; neuromarketing; company positioning; increase of sales; personal branding; advertising; working with target audience (generation X, Y, Z).During the Day of Jewellery Marketing the participants will be able to find new ways of responding to challenges the business is facing every day and the experts will share their experience and knowledge in doing business.The event will take place at 9 build. 4, Godovikova street, Moscow, Russia.