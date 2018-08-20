Vast inks JV to access Marange diamond fields

Today

Vast Resources has inked an agreement with Red Mercury, a community trust, for an exclusive access to a diamond concession area in the Marange diamond fields, east of Zimbabwe.

It said in a statement that the purpose of the agreement is to carry out initial due diligence on the area with a view to concluding a joint venture agreement, the principal terms of which have been agreed, for exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds unearthed.

The 15km Heritage concession was close to an area of Vast’s historic Marange claim and was understood to be an extension of the same geological system.

Red Mercury would be responsible for providing a full mining licence, while Vast would procure funding necessary to develop an efficiently operating diamond mine subject to the results of exploration and Zimbabwe’s future indigenisation laws.

“The concession area has not been mined before and by virtue of its geographical positioning within the Marange diamond fields it is anticipated to contain economically viable diamondiferous alluvials, as well as conglomerate ore resources,” Vast director Mark Mabhudhu said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



