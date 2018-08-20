De Beers’ Tracr appoints Jim Duffy as general manager

Today

Tracr, an end-to-end diamond industry blockchain being developed by De Beers together with industry stakeholders, has appointed Jim Duffy as general manager.De Beers said in a statement that Duffy would be responsible for further development and scaling of the platform and leading a team of ‘world-class’ diamond industry and technology experts.He would also supervise all operational and commercial aspects of the venture, driving its go-to-market strategy and engagement with stakeholders.“Jim’s skills and experiences are the perfect fit for realizing the vision we have for Tracr - a unique digital platform that will enhance long-term sustainability and deliver a range of benefits for the whole diamond industry,” said De Beers vice-president, strategy and innovation, Neil Ventura.“Jim brings extensive corporate and technology start-up experience that will be crucial to the continued development of Tracr, including successful scaling of technology-driven businesses across a number of sectors.”The Tracr pilot currently involves five leading global diamond manufacturers and the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewellery, Signet Jewelers.The pilot was focused on ensuring the platform’s ultimate design meets the needs of users at different stages of the value chain, said De Beers.More than $100 million worth of rough diamonds had been registered on the platform since the launch of the pilot in January 2018.