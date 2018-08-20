Exclusive
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
20 august 2018
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
De Beers’ Tracr appoints Jim Duffy as general manager
De Beers said in a statement that Duffy would be responsible for further development and scaling of the platform and leading a team of ‘world-class’ diamond industry and technology experts.
He would also supervise all operational and commercial aspects of the venture, driving its go-to-market strategy and engagement with stakeholders.
“Jim’s skills and experiences are the perfect fit for realizing the vision we have for Tracr - a unique digital platform that will enhance long-term sustainability and deliver a range of benefits for the whole diamond industry,” said De Beers vice-president, strategy and innovation, Neil Ventura.
“Jim brings extensive corporate and technology start-up experience that will be crucial to the continued development of Tracr, including successful scaling of technology-driven businesses across a number of sectors.”
The Tracr pilot currently involves five leading global diamond manufacturers and the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewellery, Signet Jewelers.
The pilot was focused on ensuring the platform’s ultimate design meets the needs of users at different stages of the value chain, said De Beers.
More than $100 million worth of rough diamonds had been registered on the platform since the launch of the pilot in January 2018.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished