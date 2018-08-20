World Federation of Diamond Bourses will hold Asian Summit in Vladivostok

Today

On August 26-27, 2018 Vladivostok will be the venue for the next summit of Asia-based diamond bourses being members of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB).

Such meetings of the Asian diamond bourses’ presidents are held annually since 2010. In Russia, the summit is held for the first time. The host party is the Moscow Diamond Bourse, which represents Russia in this international organization. The sponsor and organizer of the event is ALROSA.

This summit is distinguished by a record number of participants, including WFDB President Ernest Blom (South Africa), Vice President Yoram Dvash (Israel), as well as presidents of thirteen diamond bourses, representatives of Gokhran and the Russian Federation Ministry of Finance, as well as the Kimberley Process delegation on a visit in Russia.

Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Bourse, said: "It is a great honor for us to hold the next Asian summit in Vladivostok, the new fast-growing diamond capital of Russia. The presence of high-ranking guests from 12 countries representing more than 90% of the world trade in rough and polished diamonds proves the importance of the event and the respect that the Russian industry enjoys in the world. I would like to especially thank the ALROSA management for organizing the summit and their willingness to participate in the discussion of global topical problems related to the diamond trade and processing, as well as to the jewelry industry."

In addition to discussions and business negotiations, the participants and guests of the summit, most of whom come to the place for the first time, will get acquainted with the sights of Vladivostok and Primorye.

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses was established in 1947 to support and guide the global diamond industry. The main objectives of the WFDB are to support high standards, protect the reputation and ensure the sustainability and profitability of the industry, and, if necessary, to take disciplinary measures to achieve this. The organization includes 31 diamond bourses from 22 countries. The WFDB is headed by its President, Ernest Blom, who is also the Chairman of the Diamond Dealers Club of South Africa.





