GIA receives a fake emerald made of glass

Image credit: GIA

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) received for grading a 3.35-carat beryl – the gem mineral of emerald – glued with five glass plates to imitate an emerald, according to Rapaport.The agency cited the GIA’s researches who said that first they had noticed nonparallel cement planes and carried out further tests that confirmed the presence of glass.“Since all exposed surfaces were glass, it is assumed that the stone was fabricated relatively recently due to the sharp facet junctions and lack of wear,” the agency quoted the Institute’s researchers as saying.Frauders created the stone by gluing a single piece of glass onto the pavilion and other four plates were attached to the pavilion with colorless cement. At each stage the core was polished together with the glass to create a flat surface.The technology dates back to Roman times but it is the first time the New York or Carlsbad laboratories received a stone created with the help of modernized ancient techniques.