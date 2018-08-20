Exclusive

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

GIA receives a fake emerald made of glass

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) received for grading a 3.35-carat beryl – the gem mineral of emerald – glued with five glass plates to imitate an emerald, according to Rapaport.

news_22082018_gia.png
Image credit: GIA


The agency cited the GIA’s researches who said that first they had noticed nonparallel cement planes and carried out further tests that confirmed the presence of glass.
“Since all exposed surfaces were glass, it is assumed that the stone was fabricated relatively recently due to the sharp facet junctions and lack of wear,” the agency quoted the Institute’s researchers as saying.
Frauders created the stone by gluing a single piece of glass onto the pavilion and other four plates were attached to the pavilion with colorless cement.  At each stage the core was polished together with the glass to create a flat surface.
The technology dates back to Roman times but it is the first time the New York or Carlsbad laboratories received a stone created with the help of modernized ancient techniques.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished
