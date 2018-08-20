Debswana procurement system goes digital

Today

Debswana Diamond Company, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has migrated from manual paper-based procurement process to an online procurement system for its suppliers.

It said in a statement that the online procurement and sourcing system would commence in November this year.

The end-to-end automated system known as the SAP Ariba network would remove complications and allow Debswana and its suppliers to manage all processes from contracts to payments, proposals, purchase orders and invoices in one platform.

Debswana project manager of the online procurement system, Tshepo Mokgethi said that the platform would also make it easy for the company to speed up sales cycle while reducing the cost of sales, finding new suppliers and buyers.

“SAP Ariba will be the only gateway to do business with Debswana for both existing and prospective suppliers after the implementation in November 2018,” he said.

Debswana registered a 6 percent increase in production to 6.3 million carats in the second quarter of the year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished