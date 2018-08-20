Exclusive

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

Debswana procurement system goes digital

news_22082018_debswana.jpgDebswana Diamond Company, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, has migrated from manual paper-based procurement process to an online procurement system for its suppliers.
It said in a statement that the online procurement and sourcing system would commence in November this year.
The end-to-end automated system known as the SAP Ariba network would remove complications and allow Debswana and its suppliers to manage all processes from contracts to payments, proposals, purchase orders and invoices in one platform.
Debswana project manager of the online procurement system, Tshepo Mokgethi said that the platform would also make it easy for the company to speed up sales cycle while reducing the cost of sales, finding new suppliers and buyers.
“SAP Ariba will be the only gateway to do business with Debswana for both existing and prospective suppliers after the implementation in November 2018,” he said.
Debswana registered a 6 percent increase in production to 6.3 million carats in the second quarter of the year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished

