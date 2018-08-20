Lithoquest completes first phase of drilling at North Kimberley

Today

Lithoquest Diamonds said it has completed phase one of the 2018 drill programme at its wholly-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project, in Western Australia.

It was drilling at targets 701, 702 and 1604.

Two drill holes at 701 targeted gravity anomalies in the immediate vicinity of rock samples that yielded kimberlite indicator minerals.

However, no kimberlite was intersected in either hole.

Two holes were also completed at target 702.

The first hole intersected 12 metres of overburden before encountering basalt to the end of the hole, while about 40 metres of mixed sand and clay were encountered at the top of the second hole, followed by 16 metres of altered basalt.

“The company will continue working at target 702 to investigate the micro-diamond and kimberlite indicator mineral occurrences,” it said.

“Trenches will be excavated to facilitate the collection of both surface and sub-surface samples for further testing.”

Lithoquest also said that one drill hole was completed at target 1604.

The hole tested a circular topographic feature where kimberlite indicator minerals were recovered.

However, no kimberlite was intersected and further kimberlite indicator mineral sampling and geophysical surveying would be required to determine the source of the indicators recovered.

The company’s phase two drilling programme was scheduled to commence in two weeks with drilling on targets 1804 and 1805.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



