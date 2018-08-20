Exclusive

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

20 august 2018

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

Lithoquest completes first phase of drilling at North Kimberley

Today
News

Lithoquest Diamonds said it has completed phase one of the 2018 drill programme at its wholly-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project, in Western Australia.
It was drilling at targets 701, 702 and 1604.
Two drill holes at 701 targeted gravity anomalies in the immediate vicinity of rock samples that yielded kimberlite indicator minerals.
However, no kimberlite was intersected in either hole.
Two holes were also completed at target 702.
The first hole intersected 12 metres of overburden before encountering basalt to the end of the hole, while about 40 metres of mixed sand and clay were encountered at the top of the second hole, followed by 16 metres of altered basalt.
“The company will continue working at target 702 to investigate the micro-diamond and kimberlite indicator mineral occurrences,” it said.
“Trenches will be excavated to facilitate the collection of both surface and sub-surface samples for further testing.”
Lithoquest also said that one drill hole was completed at target 1604.
The hole tested a circular topographic feature where kimberlite indicator minerals were recovered.
However, no kimberlite was intersected and further kimberlite indicator mineral sampling and geophysical surveying would be required to determine the source of the indicators recovered.
The company’s phase two drilling programme was scheduled to commence in two weeks with drilling on targets 1804 and 1805.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished