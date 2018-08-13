XI IJA Conference to gather the leaders of jewellery sector in Moscow

Today

XI International Jewellery Academy Conference (IJA), the biggest business event for the heads of jewellery companies, will be held on September 24 in Moscow at the "Kosmos" Concert Hall.The event will gather more than 500 participants – the owners and heads of jewellery companies, marketers, specialists of the jewellery firms and networks - in order to exchange the experience in business and address current issues regarding the jewellery sector, while 22 speakers will share their real practice and their experience in doing business.The participants of the Conference will be able to pick one program out of five – jewellery business, marketing, production, management or design, it will be possible to see other presentations in record.On top of that, during the conference 25 leading jewellery producers will showcase their new fashion jewellery.XI International Jewellery Academy Conference will be open from 10 a.m. till 7 p.m. at 150, Prospect Mira, Moscow, Russia.