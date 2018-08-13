Exclusive
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
Yesterday
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
XI IJA Conference to gather the leaders of jewellery sector in Moscow
The event will gather more than 500 participants – the owners and heads of jewellery companies, marketers, specialists of the jewellery firms and networks - in order to exchange the experience in business and address current issues regarding the jewellery sector, while 22 speakers will share their real practice and their experience in doing business.
The participants of the Conference will be able to pick one program out of five – jewellery business, marketing, production, management or design, it will be possible to see other presentations in record.
On top of that, during the conference 25 leading jewellery producers will showcase their new fashion jewellery.
XI International Jewellery Academy Conference will be open from 10 a.m. till 7 p.m. at 150, Prospect Mira, Moscow, Russia.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished