Exclusive
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
Yesterday
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Lucara subsidiary collaborates with diamond technology developer
Group chief executive Eira Thomas said the agreement would align Clara and Sarine in their efforts to create a new, leading sales channel for rough diamonds globally.
“Sarine is the industry leader in diamond Galaxy® scanning and Advisor® planning technology, which is in widespread use in the diamond industry today,” she said.
“Using these technologies in combination with our proprietary analytics, Clara will sell rough diamonds on a stone by stone basis, based on a customers' specific requirements and needs, aligning rough diamond production to polished demand and unlocking significant value throughout the diamond pipeline.”
The company said selected diamonds recovered at a participating mine site would undergo inclusion mapping using Galaxy technology, creating a digital fingerprint that would be uploaded to the Clara platform.
Diamond buyers would concurrently upload their specific polished diamond requirements in terms of size, cut, colour and quality for their specific needs, creating an order within Clara.
Sarine Technologies chief executive David Block also said that the agreement would unlock value throughout the diamond supply chain.
“It will provide numerous benefits to the industry, as well as to Sarine, as it broadens our addressable market into the upstream mining and producing segment of the diamond industry value chain,” he said.
“It is also the first opportunity to extend our pay-per-services paradigm to the actual planning of rough diamonds. We plan to further cooperate with Clara on its provenance blockchain initiative.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished