Lucara subsidiary collaborates with diamond technology developer

Lucara Diamond said its subsidiary Clara Diamond Solutions has inked a collaboration agreement with Sarine Technologies, a diamond industry technology developer.Group chief executive Eira Thomas said the agreement would align Clara and Sarine in their efforts to create a new, leading sales channel for rough diamonds globally.“Sarine is the industry leader in diamond Galaxy® scanning and Advisor® planning technology, which is in widespread use in the diamond industry today,” she said.“Using these technologies in combination with our proprietary analytics, Clara will sell rough diamonds on a stone by stone basis, based on a customers' specific requirements and needs, aligning rough diamond production to polished demand and unlocking significant value throughout the diamond pipeline.”The company said selected diamonds recovered at a participating mine site would undergo inclusion mapping using Galaxy technology, creating a digital fingerprint that would be uploaded to the Clara platform.Diamond buyers would concurrently upload their specific polished diamond requirements in terms of size, cut, colour and quality for their specific needs, creating an order within Clara.Sarine Technologies chief executive David Block also said that the agreement would unlock value throughout the diamond supply chain.“It will provide numerous benefits to the industry, as well as to Sarine, as it broadens our addressable market into the upstream mining and producing segment of the diamond industry value chain,” he said.“It is also the first opportunity to extend our pay-per-services paradigm to the actual planning of rough diamonds. We plan to further cooperate with Clara on its provenance blockchain initiative.”