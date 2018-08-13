BlueRock secures loan to settle £230k claim made by ex-CEO

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, has entered into a loan with chairperson Paul Beck and chief executive Adam Waugh.

It said the principal amount of the loan was £231,400, comprising £50,000 from Paul Beck and £181,400 from Adam Waugh.

The funds raised were used to settle a £230,000 claim made by former chief executive Riaan Visser, who had made a court application for the liquidation of Kareevlei Mining.

However, the company reached an agreement with Visser that his application for the liquidation of Kareevlei Mining be removed from the court roll, subject to security being provided for the full amount of his alleged claim.

“The company has taken this prudent action on the advice of its lawyers because, whilst the board was confident that, had the hearing proceeded, it would have been successful, it is impossible to be entirely confident of success in this or indeed any other court process,” BlueRock said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



