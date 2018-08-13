Exclusive
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
BlueRock secures loan to settle £230k claim made by ex-CEO
It said the principal amount of the loan was £231,400, comprising £50,000 from Paul Beck and £181,400 from Adam Waugh.
The funds raised were used to settle a £230,000 claim made by former chief executive Riaan Visser, who had made a court application for the liquidation of Kareevlei Mining.
However, the company reached an agreement with Visser that his application for the liquidation of Kareevlei Mining be removed from the court roll, subject to security being provided for the full amount of his alleged claim.
“The company has taken this prudent action on the advice of its lawyers because, whilst the board was confident that, had the hearing proceeded, it would have been successful, it is impossible to be entirely confident of success in this or indeed any other court process,” BlueRock said.
