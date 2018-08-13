Exclusive

Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers

How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...

Today

Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

Gemfields’ Kagem mine accused of tax invasion

Today
News
Gemfields said the Zambian Revenue Authority (ZRA) is investigating its 75 percent-owned Kagem emerald mine for alleged tax evasion.
It said ZRA recently made an unannounced visit to the mine armed with two search warrants on Kagem and Limpopo Polygraphs, a South African company conducting periodic polygraph testing at Kagem.
The search warrants authorised ZRA to take wide-ranging documents and files including those allegedly used by Kagem and Limpopo Polygraphs to evade the payment of Value Added Tax, income tax, with-holding tax and other taxes.
Gemfields said the aggregate value of all work conducted to date by Limpopo Polygraphs for Kagem was less than $7,500.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished

