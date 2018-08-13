Exclusive
Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
Today
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Vladivostok to host WFDB Asian Summit-Executive Committee Meeting
At the Asian summit Presidents from bourses in the region will discuss the challenges that face diamond exchanges in the world. Meanwhile, members of the WFDB Executive Committee from across the world will be attending their meeting in preparation for the World Diamond Congress in Mumbai in October.
Ernie Blom Image credit: WFDB
WFDB President Ernie Blom highlighted the importance of holding the meeting and discussing the issues that affect the diamond industry.
"This meeting comes at a very important time for the international diamond industry. We are delighted to be hosted in Vladivostok and look forward to some very serious discussions ahead of the World Diamond Congress in two months time," he said.
The Governor of the Far Eastern region, the Governor of Yakutia and the mayor of Vladivostok were invited to attend the event. There will also be representatives of the Russian Federation's Finance Ministry and of the Gokhran – the precious minerals depository.
In addition, a Kimberley Process review mission visit will take place at the same time as the Asian Summit/Executive Committee meeting.
The world’s largest diamond miner, ALROSA, will sponsor the meetings in the Far Eastern city which is becoming increasingly important as a base for diamond sales.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished