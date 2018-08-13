Vladivostok to host WFDB Asian Summit-Executive Committee Meeting

Today

Ernie Blom Image credit: WFDB

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has announced that its Asian Summit/Executive Committee meeting, which will take place in Vladivostok, Russia, is set to be well attended, and will feature a wide range of representatives. The Moscow Diamond Bourse (MDB) will host the meetings on August 26-27.At the Asian summit Presidents from bourses in the region will discuss the challenges that face diamond exchanges in the world. Meanwhile, members of the WFDB Executive Committee from across the world will be attending their meeting in preparation for the World Diamond Congress in Mumbai in October.WFDB President Ernie Blom highlighted the importance of holding the meeting and discussing the issues that affect the diamond industry."This meeting comes at a very important time for the international diamond industry. We are delighted to be hosted in Vladivostok and look forward to some very serious discussions ahead of the World Diamond Congress in two months time," he said.The Governor of the Far Eastern region, the Governor of Yakutia and the mayor of Vladivostok were invited to attend the event. There will also be representatives of the Russian Federation's Finance Ministry and of the Gokhran – the precious minerals depository.In addition, a Kimberley Process review mission visit will take place at the same time as the Asian Summit/Executive Committee meeting.The world’s largest diamond miner, ALROSA, will sponsor the meetings in the Far Eastern city which is becoming increasingly important as a base for diamond sales.