Vladimir Zboykov: New times have come for jewelers
How a personal collection of minerals was thrown on the scrap-heap, who is behind the destruction of gemstone consumption culture in Russia and why jewelers will soon have to choose between business and prison – all this was told to Rough & Polished...
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
GJEPC to accept any role and shoulder any responsibility that the government gives it - Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC
Colin Shah, Vice Chairman said,“The FTC guides make it amply clear that lab-grown diamonds cannot be marketed without clear disclosure regarding their origin.”
Sabyasachi Ray-GJEPC ED added, “GJEPC was not opposed to synthetic or lab-grown diamonds per se. We have always maintained that it can be developed as a separate vertical that is not confused with the natural diamond pipeline.”
On the proposed ‘Domestic Council’ for the Indian jewellery industry as well as the Cluster Mapping exercise that has been undertaken, Agrawal explained that “the export and domestic industries are closely intertwined”. He pointed out that the more domestic industry modernises and upgrades, more and more players will be in a position to export.
Regarding the setting up of an Ad Hoc committee proposed by the Ministry of Commerce, Agrawal said that the GJEPC would “accept whatever role we are asked to play and shoulder any responsibility that government may give us”.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished