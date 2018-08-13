GJEPC to accept any role and shoulder any responsibility that the government gives it - Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC

Addressing the Press on the concluding day of IIJS 2018, Chairman Pramod Agrawal and Vice Chairman Colin Shah revealed that The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has begun multiple initiatives and is interacting with various industry stakeholders to build a global consensus on the industry response and decide on an action plan related to the FTC guidelines concerning marketing of diamonds in the USA.

Colin Shah, Vice Chairman said,“The FTC guides make it amply clear that lab-grown diamonds cannot be marketed without clear disclosure regarding their origin.”

Sabyasachi Ray-GJEPC ED added, “GJEPC was not opposed to synthetic or lab-grown diamonds per se. We have always maintained that it can be developed as a separate vertical that is not confused with the natural diamond pipeline.”

On the proposed ‘Domestic Council’ for the Indian jewellery industry as well as the Cluster Mapping exercise that has been undertaken, Agrawal explained that “the export and domestic industries are closely intertwined”. He pointed out that the more domestic industry modernises and upgrades, more and more players will be in a position to export.

Regarding the setting up of an Ad Hoc committee proposed by the Ministry of Commerce, Agrawal said that the GJEPC would “accept whatever role we are asked to play and shoulder any responsibility that government may give us”.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



