Exclusive
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
GIA received a large parcel of synthetic stones containing only one natural diamond
The parcel of 1,102 small diamonds with a total weight of 9.67 CT was sent to its melee-analysis service. The GIA was able to test 1,093 of them as the other nine didn’t meet the GIA services standards.
The further spectroscopic tests confirmed that 1,092 of 1,093 diamond were synthetic created with the help of High Pressure-High Temperature (HPHT) and only one diamond in the parcel was natural. This case shows the highest percentage of undisclosed lab grown diamonds represented in a parcel, said the researchers of the Institute.
Generally, the GIA tests the parcels containing natural and synthetic stones with the same proportion or with just a few synthetics, they said.
The institute pointed that the diamonds in the parcel didn’t have any detectable traces of nickel, which means that to detect these synthetics advanced technologies were applied.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished