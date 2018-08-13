GIA received a large parcel of synthetic stones containing only one natural diamond

Today

The Gemmological Institute of America (GIA) wrote in its recent lab note that it had received a melee parcel of about 1,000 undisclosed synthetic stones with only one natural diamond, says Rapaport.The parcel of 1,102 small diamonds with a total weight of 9.67 CT was sent to its melee-analysis service. The GIA was able to test 1,093 of them as the other nine didn’t meet the GIA services standards.The further spectroscopic tests confirmed that 1,092 of 1,093 diamond were synthetic created with the help of High Pressure-High Temperature (HPHT) and only one diamond in the parcel was natural. This case shows the highest percentage of undisclosed lab grown diamonds represented in a parcel, said the researchers of the Institute.Generally, the GIA tests the parcels containing natural and synthetic stones with the same proportion or with just a few synthetics, they said.The institute pointed that the diamonds in the parcel didn’t have any detectable traces of nickel, which means that to detect these synthetics advanced technologies were applied.