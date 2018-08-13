Exclusive
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
Advertising of lab grown diamond threatens artisanal miners - DDI
DDI says that the issue is how synthetic stones producers advertise their diamonds as ‘ethical’, as though nothing else is.
“In our opinion, the economic impact of the synthetic stone advertising is truly what is of utmost importance and what is at stake here,” says the Initiative.
The FTC’s decision to expand the definition of diamonds taking the word “natural” out of the description let producers of synthetic stones advertise their lab grown stones as ethical and environmentally-friendly diamonds thus putting at risk diamonds mined by artisanal workers creating more consumer confusion about the origin of the mined stones.
Diamond industry is concerned as synthetic diamonds may gain popularity very quickly, but experts say that it will mostly affect artisanal mining sector. Artisanal mining provides work and food for an estimated 13-20 mn people from over 50 developing countries.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished