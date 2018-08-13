Advertising of lab grown diamond threatens artisanal miners - DDI

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) believes that the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) revised Jewelry Guides, which allows to advertise lab grown stones as diamonds, may have an undesirable impact on artisanal miners.

DDI says that the issue is how synthetic stones producers advertise their diamonds as ‘ethical’, as though nothing else is.

“In our opinion, the economic impact of the synthetic stone advertising is truly what is of utmost importance and what is at stake here,” says the Initiative.

The FTC’s decision to expand the definition of diamonds taking the word “natural” out of the description let producers of synthetic stones advertise their lab grown stones as ethical and environmentally-friendly diamonds thus putting at risk diamonds mined by artisanal workers creating more consumer confusion about the origin of the mined stones.

Diamond industry is concerned as synthetic diamonds may gain popularity very quickly, but experts say that it will mostly affect artisanal mining sector. Artisanal mining provides work and food for an estimated 13-20 mn people from over 50 developing countries.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished