Japan gets its second Royal Asscher stand alone store in Fukuoka

Royal Asscher has opened a new flagship boutique in Fukuoka Tenjin, the leading downtown shopping district in the Kyushu region.The collection lineups include the new limited edition European Architecture Collection, high jewelry and diamond jewelry featuring bridal jewelry. Replicas of Great Britain's Crown Jewels will be on permanent display in the store.Royal Asscher has a 55 year history in the Japanese diamond and jewelry market with over 150 retail doors. The company opened their first flagship store in Tokyo's prestigious Ginza district in November 2017. The Fukuoka location is the company's second Japanese stand alone store, in its fifth largest city.Mike Asscher says, "Fukuoka is a short flight from Hong Kong and Taiwan, a ferry ride from South Korea, and closer to Shanghai than Tokyo and is seeing year on year record tourism numbers. It's another rich milestone moment for us to celebrate. With our international retail strategy we are giving consumers across the world a richer experience of our brand than ever before and gaining market share with the right audience consumer and retail audiences."