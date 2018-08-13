Exclusive
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
Japan gets its second Royal Asscher stand alone store in Fukuoka
The collection lineups include the new limited edition European Architecture Collection, high jewelry and diamond jewelry featuring bridal jewelry. Replicas of Great Britain's Crown Jewels will be on permanent display in the store.
Royal Asscher has a 55 year history in the Japanese diamond and jewelry market with over 150 retail doors. The company opened their first flagship store in Tokyo's prestigious Ginza district in November 2017. The Fukuoka location is the company's second Japanese stand alone store, in its fifth largest city.
Mike Asscher says, "Fukuoka is a short flight from Hong Kong and Taiwan, a ferry ride from South Korea, and closer to Shanghai than Tokyo and is seeing year on year record tourism numbers. It's another rich milestone moment for us to celebrate. With our international retail strategy we are giving consumers across the world a richer experience of our brand than ever before and gaining market share with the right audience consumer and retail audiences."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished