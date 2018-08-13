Login
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets

Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...

13 august 2018

Chasing a dream…

Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...

06 august 2018

Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana

It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...

30 july 2018

In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price

Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...

24 july 2018

Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton

Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...

09 july 2018

Registration opens for 2018 World Diamond Congress in Mumbai

Today
News

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has announced that registration has opened for the 2018 World Diamond Congress. The biannual meeting of the WFDB and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will take place in Mumbai, India, from October 23 to 25.
WFDB President Ernie Blom said, “I am delighted that a dedicated website has been created for the World Diamond Congress by the Bharat Diamond Bourse which has agreed to host the 2018 Congress. It is critical that everyone planning to attend the Congress carries out the registration process, including hotel accommodation, as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. We have faced a number of deep-seated changes and challenges this year, so it's vital that the industry comes together to discuss them. It will be fascinating to hear members' views, for example, on the decision by De Beers to introduce its lab-grown diamond jewelry line, as well as the issues surrounding the revised U.S. FTC Jewelry Guides. There certainly won't be a shortage of topics on the agenda," Blom added.
Click here to go to the registration page:
https://www.diamondcongress2018mumbai.com/events/wfdb-congress-2018-mumbai

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

