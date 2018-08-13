Registration opens for 2018 World Diamond Congress in Mumbai

Today

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has announced that registration has opened for the 2018 World Diamond Congress. The biannual meeting of the WFDB and the International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will take place in Mumbai, India, from October 23 to 25.

WFDB President Ernie Blom said, “I am delighted that a dedicated website has been created for the World Diamond Congress by the Bharat Diamond Bourse which has agreed to host the 2018 Congress. It is critical that everyone planning to attend the Congress carries out the registration process, including hotel accommodation, as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. We have faced a number of deep-seated changes and challenges this year, so it's vital that the industry comes together to discuss them. It will be fascinating to hear members' views, for example, on the decision by De Beers to introduce its lab-grown diamond jewelry line, as well as the issues surrounding the revised U.S. FTC Jewelry Guides. There certainly won't be a shortage of topics on the agenda," Blom added.

Click here to go to the registration page:

https://www.diamondcongress2018mumbai.com/events/wfdb-congress-2018-mumbai



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished