ALROSA will hold an auction for the sale of large diamonds in Israel

Today

Image credit: ALROSA

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond miner, will hold an auction for the sale of special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) in Israel in the period from August 19 to September 6, 2018.The company will auction 202 gem-quality rough dismonds with the total weight of 3,165 carats. About 100 companies from Israel, Belgium, India, Hong Kong and Russia were invited to participate in the auction."The end of summer is traditionally a good time for auctions: the demand for rough diamonds is growing. It is also actual for Israel where our goods are always in demand and most local companies specialize in large-size rough diamonds. According to all these factors we made changes to our plans and increased the number of stones for the sale. Now we look forward to a high demand for our diamonds and good results of the auction", - said Evgeny Agureev, the Member of the Executive committee, Director of the USO ALROSA.Under Russian law, diamonds of special sizes – weighing over 10.8 carats - can be sold at auctions only.ALROSA is going to hold one more auction in the Israeli Ramat-Gan in November 2018.