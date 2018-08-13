Exclusive
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
ALROSA will hold an auction for the sale of large diamonds in Israel
Image credit: ALROSA
The company will auction 202 gem-quality rough dismonds with the total weight of 3,165 carats. About 100 companies from Israel, Belgium, India, Hong Kong and Russia were invited to participate in the auction.
"The end of summer is traditionally a good time for auctions: the demand for rough diamonds is growing. It is also actual for Israel where our goods are always in demand and most local companies specialize in large-size rough diamonds. According to all these factors we made changes to our plans and increased the number of stones for the sale. Now we look forward to a high demand for our diamonds and good results of the auction", - said Evgeny Agureev, the Member of the Executive committee, Director of the USO ALROSA.
Under Russian law, diamonds of special sizes – weighing over 10.8 carats - can be sold at auctions only.
ALROSA is going to hold one more auction in the Israeli Ramat-Gan in November 2018.