Exclusive
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
Mountain Province registers lower price per carat at 6th diamond sale
The diamonds, it said, were sold at an average price of $66 per carat, which was lower compared to the previous sale of $85 a carat.
The decline was attributed to a much smaller offering of fancies and specials as well as a slight softening in prices for smaller, lower priced diamonds.
"Our sixth sale was well attended by customers despite the normal market slowdown which occurs in advance of the market's summer break," said company vice president diamond marketing Reid Mackie.
Meanwhile, Mountain Province said that it successfully bid for the fancies and specials from the most recent shipment of diamonds received from the mine.
The parcel includes four exceptional gem stones with carat weights of 91, 83, 58, and 45 carats.
“The continued recovery of exceptional stones from Gahcho Kué firmly establishes the mine as a regular producer of large, high value diamonds,” it said.
The company said production for July set new records from a tonnes processed and carats recovered perspective with 299,150 tonnes processed yielding 709,106 carats on a 100 percent basis, at an approximate grade of 2.37 carats per tonne.
“The higher grade is attributable to more tonnage from higher grade areas in 5034 and the Hearne pit where we are currently seeing higher grades yielding a finer distribution,” it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished