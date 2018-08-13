Mountain Province registers lower price per carat at 6th diamond sale

Mountain Province Diamonds said it raked in $22.2 million (C$28.9 million) from 334, 751 carats sold at its recently concluded sixth diamond sale of the year.

The diamonds, it said, were sold at an average price of $66 per carat, which was lower compared to the previous sale of $85 a carat.

The decline was attributed to a much smaller offering of fancies and specials as well as a slight softening in prices for smaller, lower priced diamonds.

"Our sixth sale was well attended by customers despite the normal market slowdown which occurs in advance of the market's summer break," said company vice president diamond marketing Reid Mackie.

Meanwhile, Mountain Province said that it successfully bid for the fancies and specials from the most recent shipment of diamonds received from the mine.

The parcel includes four exceptional gem stones with carat weights of 91, 83, 58, and 45 carats.

“The continued recovery of exceptional stones from Gahcho Kué firmly establishes the mine as a regular producer of large, high value diamonds,” it said.

The company said production for July set new records from a tonnes processed and carats recovered perspective with 299,150 tonnes processed yielding 709,106 carats on a 100 percent basis, at an approximate grade of 2.37 carats per tonne.

“The higher grade is attributable to more tonnage from higher grade areas in 5034 and the Hearne pit where we are currently seeing higher grades yielding a finer distribution,” it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



