Botswana's Okavango H1 diamond sales drop 16pct to $260 mln – report

Today

Botswana’s state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) recorded a 16 percent drop in sales in the first half of 2018 to $260 million, according to Reuters.

Company managing director Marcus ter Haar was quoted as saying that the decline was due to a high comparison base against 2017’s record growth.

He said ODC sold 1.778 million carats during the period under review compared with 1.808 million carats, a year earlier.

“A favourable rough diamond market over this period has meant ODC has generated healthy sales for the first half of 2018 despite not being able to offer larger volumes to our customers compared to the same period in 2017,” Ter Haar said.

Meanwhile, the ODC managing director said sales for the second half of 2018 were projected to firm as in the first half due to a cyclical downturn in the market.

“Current indications suggest that a seasonal slowdown in the diamond market has now begun which will have somewhat of a dampening effect on the promising first half,” he said.

ODC sells 15 percent of Debswana’s production.

Debswana was a joint venture between De Beers and Botswana.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



