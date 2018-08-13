Tiffany & Co. to close its flagship store for renovation

Today

Image credit: Breakfast at Tiffany's

Tiffany & Co. announced the decision to close its 10-floor New York flagship store on Fifth Avenue for renovation, according to Bloomberg.The boutique was already partially renovated in 2017 and the new renovation will begin in February 2019. The renewed store will reopen by the end of 2021.Tiffany plans to spend 1-2% of its worldwide net sales to redo its New York based store.Alessandro Bogliolo, Tiffany’s CEO, says that the renovation would create a dramatic new experience for customers. The renewed boutique “will serve as the modern crown jewel” of the company’s store fleet, he was quoted as saying by the agency.Tiffany’s store has a historical and cultural value for the company and art. The boutique was opened in 1940 and the location gained fame due to the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, starring Audrey Hepburn.