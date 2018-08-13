Exclusive
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
Tiffany & Co. to close its flagship store for renovation
The boutique was already partially renovated in 2017 and the new renovation will begin in February 2019. The renewed store will reopen by the end of 2021.
Image credit: Breakfast at Tiffany's
Tiffany plans to spend 1-2% of its worldwide net sales to redo its New York based store.
Alessandro Bogliolo, Tiffany’s CEO, says that the renovation would create a dramatic new experience for customers. The renewed boutique “will serve as the modern crown jewel” of the company’s store fleet, he was quoted as saying by the agency.
Tiffany’s store has a historical and cultural value for the company and art. The boutique was opened in 1940 and the location gained fame due to the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, starring Audrey Hepburn.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished