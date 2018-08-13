Stornway Diamond Q2 core earnings slide to C$6.4 mln

Today

Stornway Diamonds’ adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was C$6.4 million, representing a 13.1 percent drop of adjusted revenues compared with $16.8 million, a year earlier, representing 39.5 percent of revenues.

The drop was, inter-alia, attributed to an increase in operating expenses, which includes a $10.9 million write-down of cash costs included in inventory.

Stornway’s second quarter revenues totalled $56.9 million compared to $42.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

Revenues included $13.5 million recognized from the contract liabilities related to the upfront proceeds received under the Renard Stream agreement in consideration for future commitments to deliver diamonds at contracted prices.

It, however, recorded a net loss of $35.9 million and adjusted net loss of $31.3 million.

This reflected a decrease in gross profit, which includes an $18.3 million write-down to bring stockpile, work-in-progress and finished goods inventories to their net realizable value, partially offset by an increase in deferred income tax recovery.

Meanwhile, Stornway said it produced 223,351 carats during the quarter from the processing of 562,060 tonnes of ore at an attributable grade of 40 cpht.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished