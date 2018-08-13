Gem Diamonds makes history with recovery of 12th +100 ct stone since Jan

Gem Diamonds said it has recovered a 138 carat, top white colour Type IIa diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

The company said this was the twelfth diamond of over 100 carats recovered from the mine in 2018 and a record in terms of the number of diamonds of this size unearthed in a year.

Company chief executive Clifford Elphick said last month that the improved recoveries combined with the discovery and subsequent sale of the 910 carat Lesotho Legend for $40 million last March had generated a strong financial performance for the first half.

Gem Diamonds registered record rough tender revenues of $169.2 million from diamonds mined in the first half of its financial year, a 43 percent jump on the second half of 2017.

The average price per carat of diamonds sold during the period leaped 33 percent to $2,742 from $2,061.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished



