Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
Gem Diamonds makes history with recovery of 12th +100 ct stone since Jan
The company said this was the twelfth diamond of over 100 carats recovered from the mine in 2018 and a record in terms of the number of diamonds of this size unearthed in a year.
Company chief executive Clifford Elphick said last month that the improved recoveries combined with the discovery and subsequent sale of the 910 carat Lesotho Legend for $40 million last March had generated a strong financial performance for the first half.
Gem Diamonds registered record rough tender revenues of $169.2 million from diamonds mined in the first half of its financial year, a 43 percent jump on the second half of 2017.
The average price per carat of diamonds sold during the period leaped 33 percent to $2,742 from $2,061.
