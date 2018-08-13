Exclusive
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
13 august 2018
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
IIJS 2018: A glorious show concludes with promise of healthy lifeline to G&J trade
Shri Suresh Prabhu Image credit: GJEPC
Shri Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation in his message at the inauguration of IIJS praised the GJEPC’s role in promoting the sector and said, “With each successive year, IIJS reflects the progressive evolution of the Indian gems and jewellery industry towards greater heights. India’s gems and jewellery industry is an integral and significant part of our economy and contributes considerably towards the country’s GDP and also has huge employment potential. It has one of the most skilled and dynamic workforces. Over the last three decades, this prestigious jewellery show has become a perfect platform to showcase and offer the best of India’s expertise and craftsmanship in all segments of the gems and jewellery sector.”
Pramod Agrawal Image credit: GJEPC
Chairman-GJEPC Pramod Agrawal, who was behind several milestones during the five-day event including the MoU with the Shenzhen Rough Diamond Exchange, applauded Shri Suresh Prabhu’s role and personal attention as the nodal Minister and tireless efforts to help the sector facing several issues. He said, “We have so much unrealised potential of our artisans and workers and alongside it, there is so much demand for Gems and Jewellery sector that can be tapped by us. Our partnerships with new economies and geographies like China will unleash a varied and increased demand for resources and talent. With IIJS this year we have yet again been able to showcase to the world our ability and preparedness for continuing to be number one gem and jewellery sourcing destination in the world.”
Image credit: GJEPC
Gem and jewellery export is a $41 billion industry, contributing 7% to India’s GDP. It also plays a bigger role in generating employment, with 5 million people currently employed in the sector.
“The GJEPC has the Government grant to set up 13 CFCs across all major clusters in India, of which three are already set up in Amreli, Visnagar and Palanpur in the state of Gujarat. In the near future, you will see CFCs in Junagadh, Rajkot, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Delhi and Hyderabad. The Council’s vision is to add another 2 million-strong workforce to the sector and take gem and jewellery exports to $60 billion in the next few years,” Agarwal added.
Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, said, “This year the total volume of business generated in this event has crossed a good 20% which is over 8K crore worth order book. This has come at a time when the industry needed it the most due to prevailing headwinds that the trade has seen over the past 12 months.”
