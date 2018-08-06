Ukraine to develop diamond industry

Today

More than 70 years ago a number of diamond deposits were found in Ukraine. Diamond exploration programs were carried out in the 50s but the government took no further action, says slovoved.com.

Ukrainian Geological and Mining Service says that the country possesses promising potential for diamonds. According to the report, the research of the 50s showed that the diamonds are buried at depths available for mining. However, in order to start operations large investments are necessary.

“In Azov and north-east regions of Ukraine, as well as in Rovenskaya and Zhitomirskaya regions a lot of types of kimberlite pipes were discovered. But because of a lack of financial resources none of the most perspective deposits was examined,” dengi.ua quoted acting Director of the Geology Department of Ukraine, Sergey Slipko.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished



