Troubled Rockwell Diamonds still in talks with potential buyer

Rockwell Diamonds said it is going ahead with plans to dispose of its investment in its Cayman Island subsidiary, N9C, whose main asset is the shares of Rockwell RSA.It said discussions with a potential buyer were still ongoing and the transaction was contingent on the successful acquisition by the same purchaser of all claims in all three subsidiaries.“The proceeds from such sale will accrue to the company for the purposes of settling with trade creditors of the company and making an offer to shareholders to acquire their shares in a going private transaction,” it said.“The two debenture holders in the company have indicated that they will not seek repayment and will surrender their debentures. In this outcome, they have indicated that they would accept the purchase of shareholders' interest in priority to their claims, in order to implement an orderly wind down of the company's affairs.”Rockwell said any other potential buyer of the assets of the three subsidiaries, may impact on the sale of N9C to an investor and would therefore frustrate the ability of the company to wind up its business in an “orderly manner”.Rockwell’s shares were delisted at the end of August 2017 from the Toronto Stock Exchange and concurrently listed on the NEX, a separate board of the TSX Venture Exchange.Trading of its shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited in South Africa was suspended since March 24, 2017.