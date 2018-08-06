Exclusive
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
Yesterday
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
Troubled Rockwell Diamonds still in talks with potential buyer
It said discussions with a potential buyer were still ongoing and the transaction was contingent on the successful acquisition by the same purchaser of all claims in all three subsidiaries.
“The proceeds from such sale will accrue to the company for the purposes of settling with trade creditors of the company and making an offer to shareholders to acquire their shares in a going private transaction,” it said.
“The two debenture holders in the company have indicated that they will not seek repayment and will surrender their debentures. In this outcome, they have indicated that they would accept the purchase of shareholders' interest in priority to their claims, in order to implement an orderly wind down of the company's affairs.”
Rockwell said any other potential buyer of the assets of the three subsidiaries, may impact on the sale of N9C to an investor and would therefore frustrate the ability of the company to wind up its business in an “orderly manner”.
Rockwell’s shares were delisted at the end of August 2017 from the Toronto Stock Exchange and concurrently listed on the NEX, a separate board of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Trading of its shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited in South Africa was suspended since March 24, 2017.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished