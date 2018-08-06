Exclusive
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
Yesterday
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
Angola’s Catoca appoints new CEO, promises to boost output
He took over from Sergei Amelin, a Russian, who served in the position for three years, according to Macauhub.
Manuel said Catoca would in the next five years focus on improving operational efficiency to boost diamond output and tax contribution.
Catoca produces more than 80 percent of Angola’s total output in volume terms.
The company was expected to produce 7 million carats this year from 7.4 million carats registered in 2017.
The projected drop in output was due to attention being focused on the launch of the Luaxe mining project, which was owned by Endiama and Alrosa.
Luaxe was projected to record an annual output of between 8 million carats and 10 million carats.
Catoca’s shareholders were Endiama and Russian group Alrosa, with equal stakes of 41 percent with the remaining 18 percent held by LL International Holding B.V.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished