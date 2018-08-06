Angola’s Catoca appoints new CEO, promises to boost output

Angolan mining company Sociedade Mineira da Catoca has appointed Benedito Paulo Manuel as its new chief executive.

He took over from Sergei Amelin, a Russian, who served in the position for three years, according to Macauhub.

Manuel said Catoca would in the next five years focus on improving operational efficiency to boost diamond output and tax contribution.

Catoca produces more than 80 percent of Angola’s total output in volume terms.

The company was expected to produce 7 million carats this year from 7.4 million carats registered in 2017.

The projected drop in output was due to attention being focused on the launch of the Luaxe mining project, which was owned by Endiama and Alrosa.

Luaxe was projected to record an annual output of between 8 million carats and 10 million carats.

Catoca’s shareholders were Endiama and Russian group Alrosa, with equal stakes of 41 percent with the remaining 18 percent held by LL International Holding B.V.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Rough&Polished