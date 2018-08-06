Exclusive
Changing preconceptions in the diamond and financial markets
Eli Avidar is a man on the move…literally. In April, the former Israeli diplomat stepped away from the CEO’s office at the Israel Diamond Exchange, a position he had held for more than two years, and from the Israel Diamond Institute, where he had been...
Chasing a dream…
Elina Chan, MD of Shenzhen Shi Qing Yu Zhubao Ltd completed her higher education from Xiamen University and Master’s degree from Hong Kong University. To achieve her dream to start a business, Elina gave up numerous job opportunities in Hong Kong and...
06 august 2018
Pangolin Diamonds using termites to find kimberlite indicators in Botswana
It is not a secret that the rate of kimberlite discovery in Botswana has dropped considerably and research has shown that termites can help diamond explorers have an understanding of the transport mechanism of kimberlite indicator minerals from the kimberlite...
30 july 2018
In another fifty years, we’ll have a different scale of valuation, and all those items of natural origin – including diamonds – will sharply increase in price
Within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, the World Diamond Museum hosts an exhibition of the Qatar Museums at the State Historical Museum in Moscow – "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and the Rivers," that opened on 11 July...
24 july 2018
Botswana Diamonds’ Campbell on Zim jaunt: We are interested in Kaapvaal Craton
Botswana Diamonds and Vast Resources, recently signed a memorandum of understanding to prospect for diamonds in Zimbabwe. The two companies will exchange information derived from past exploration on areas prospective for diamonds in the southern African...
09 july 2018
GJEPC’s ‘Jewelers for Hope’ spreads cheer for less privileged
The Jewellers for Hope is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the GJEPC which has donated a total of $ 0.15 mn to one or more NGOs doing sterling work in supporting the underprivileged.
Image credit: GJEPC
This year, the ‘Jewellers for Hope’ dinner was organised by the GJEPC in association with the De Beers Group of Companies and was powered by GIA. The Chief Guest at the function was Paul Rowley, Executive Vice President, Global Sightholder Sales, De Beers Group. The Guest of Honour was the renowned Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi who has devoted his energies to the cause of children’s welfare for the last many decades.
The Chairman of the GJEPC Pramod Agrawal spoke about the immense contribution that the gems and jewellery industry has been making over the years to society and social causes. “We set up the Jewellers for Hope charity where we collect money to donate to organisations doing meaningful work for social welfare. We also introduced the Swasthya Ratna scheme under which companies can enrol to take health insurance policies for their workers. The Council also contributes to a portion of the policy premiums.”
“We are a US$ 41 bn industry and employ 5 mn people. By 2022, we aim to raise that figure to 7 mn by creating an additional two million jobs. Towards realising this we are strengthening our training institutes, setting up Common Facility Centres (CFCs), and we will soon set up the first Jewellery Park in Mumbai. This is an industry which believes in giving back to society,” Agrawal concluded.
Rowley applauded the philanthropic work being done by the Indian industry, and particularly the hope being spread by Jewellers for Hope.
GJEPC Vice Chairman Colin Shah thanked De Beers and the GIA for coming forward to support the event. He emphasised that the gems and jewellery industry had also contributed to the sum to be donated.
While recipient charity organization outlined the work of their organizations, Nobel Laureate Satyarthi traced his journey over the decades when he gave up a career in engineering to work for children’s rights and their welfare.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished