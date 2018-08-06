GJEPC’s ‘Jewelers for Hope’ spreads cheer for less privileged

Today

Image credit: GJEPC

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) organised the ‘Jewellers for Hope’ Gala Charity Dinner on 9th August 2018.The Jewellers for Hope is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the GJEPC which has donated a total of $ 0.15 mn to one or more NGOs doing sterling work in supporting the underprivileged.This year, the ‘Jewellers for Hope’ dinner was organised by the GJEPC in association with the De Beers Group of Companies and was powered by GIA. The Chief Guest at the function was Paul Rowley, Executive Vice President, Global Sightholder Sales, De Beers Group. The Guest of Honour was the renowned Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi who has devoted his energies to the cause of children’s welfare for the last many decades.The Chairman of the GJEPC Pramod Agrawal spoke about the immense contribution that the gems and jewellery industry has been making over the years to society and social causes. “We set up the Jewellers for Hope charity where we collect money to donate to organisations doing meaningful work for social welfare. We also introduced the Swasthya Ratna scheme under which companies can enrol to take health insurance policies for their workers. The Council also contributes to a portion of the policy premiums.”“We are a US$ 41 bn industry and employ 5 mn people. By 2022, we aim to raise that figure to 7 mn by creating an additional two million jobs. Towards realising this we are strengthening our training institutes, setting up Common Facility Centres (CFCs), and we will soon set up the first Jewellery Park in Mumbai. This is an industry which believes in giving back to society,” Agrawal concluded.Rowley applauded the philanthropic work being done by the Indian industry, and particularly the hope being spread by Jewellers for Hope.GJEPC Vice Chairman Colin Shah thanked De Beers and the GIA for coming forward to support the event. He emphasised that the gems and jewellery industry had also contributed to the sum to be donated.While recipient charity organization outlined the work of their organizations, Nobel Laureate Satyarthi traced his journey over the decades when he gave up a career in engineering to work for children’s rights and their welfare.